Karnataka HC to rescue notary after government refused to renew his licence

Observing that the right to renewal stands on a higher footing compared to the right to consideration for the grant of licence of the kind, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the authorities to renew the Certificate of Practice of a notary public.

The petitioner had challenged the July 22, 2022, order that rejected his request for renewal of the Certificate of Practice.

The petitioner submitted that it was his third petition on the issue and contended that except for stating that his performance was unsatisfactory, no statistical data or material was shown to deny the renewal.

He further submitted that on March 11, 2022, a coordinate bench had directed considering the requests for renewal and the same was done and the request submitted by the petitioner was considered and rejected.

The government advocate argued that on an earlier occasion, the court had considered all the issues contended by the petitioner and had, in fact, warned the notaries public against future lapses.

"Grant of the licence is one thing and renewal is another. In the former, ordinarily, discretion lies with the statutory authority concerned, although such discretion needs to be exercised in accordance with rules of reason and justice. However, in the latter, the quantum of discretion is comparatively diminished and the authority has to make out a special case for denying renewal. No such case is made out to sustain the impugned order," Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

The court also noted that the only unsustainable reason provided was the "unsatisfactory performance" of the petitioner as a notary public.

"On what basis such an adverse opinion has been formed is not forthcoming not only in the impugned order, but also in the statement of objections. The opinions of the kind which have a stigmatic effect cannot be loosely formed. They should be data-driven," the court said.