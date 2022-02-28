Karnataka HC upholds conviction of Commercial Taxes officer for graft

The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the conviction of a Commercial Taxes officer for corruption. The officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in 2008.

Dismissing the appeal filed by the officer, challenging the jail term under the provision of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, the court made an observation that the Commercial Taxes office is considered to be one of the hubs of corruption.

“It is a common experience that the Commercial Taxes office is considered to be one of the hubs of corruption. Poor and gullible drivers would fall prey to the illegal demands day in and day out. Only when the greed is too high, some cases reach the higher ups or the Lokayukta. Many cases might have settled amicably,” Justice V Shrishananda has observed in the order.

The appeal was filed by Padmanabha, who was arrested by the Lokayukta police for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh in December 2008. A special court for Lokayukta cases at Vijayapura had convicted him in 2015 and sentenced him to undergo two-and-a-half years simple imprisonment under Section 7 and four years simple imprisonment under Section 13 (1) (d) of PC Act. Both the sentences run concurrently.

“Very few cases of this nature would result in filing of the case and brought to logical end. In some cases, though prosecution is launched with all initial spirit, may not get the required support from the complainant and other prosecution witnesses and the cases end up in acquittal. The statistics published in the National Crime Bureau in respect of the cases filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act disappointing.

Reasons may be many. While an innocent person needs to be protected by the court of law, it is the equal duty and responsibility of the court of law to punish a culprit. All efforts must be made so that the real culprit does not escape from the rigors of law,” the court further observed while dismissing the appeal.

The complaint was registered by a project manager of a steel company, alleging that the Commercial Taxes officials posted at Dhulkhed check post in Vijayapura district had demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe for releasing the lorry with equipment worth Rs 40 lakh. The demand was later scaled down to Rs 5 lakh.

