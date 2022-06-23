HC warns husband for filing petition in family dispute

Karnataka HC warns husband for filing habeas corpus in family dispute

The writ petition is dismissed with a warning to the petitioner not to repeat such mistakes in future, the court said

  • Jun 23 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 21:51 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The High Court of Karnataka has warned a husband for filing a habeas corpus petition misusing the process of court for family disputes. The petitioner claimed that several persons attacked him and abducted his wife and prayed the court to issue a direction to Subramanyapura police to produce his wife.

The petitioner Hombale Gowda, a resident of Uttarahalli, had petitioned the court, seeking directions to the Subramanyapura police to produce his wife Shwetha before the court, stating that she has been kidnapped.

According to him, on April 27, 2022, four persons had come to his shop and abused him. He said they tried to assault him with beer bottles. The petitioner stated that he sustained grievous injuries all over the body. On that day, the attackers had allegedly warned that they would kidnap his wife within one week. Accordingly, he had lodged the complaint with the jurisdictional
police.

His contention is that on May 17, 2022, the very people had come to his house and kidnapped his wife in the presence of his children. On the other hand, the police informed the court that Shwetha turned up at the police station on May 23, 2022, and gave a statement that her husband was irresponsible and they used to frequently quarrel over this issue. The police also informed the court that the wife has returned to her husband’s house.

“We feel that this is nothing but a family dispute and the petitioner is trying to misuse the process of court. Though we are inclined to impose heavy costs on the petitioner, we refrain from doing so. The writ petition is dismissed with a warning to the petitioner not to repeat such mistakes in future,” a division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa said while dismissing
the petition.

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Judiciary

