Karnataka: Health department issues advisory on New Omicron sub-variants

Given the festive season as well as the reporting of new Omicron sub-variants such as BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 and XBB in the country, the health department has issued a Covid advisory to the public.

The advisory says that people with symptoms like fever, cough, cold, sore throat and breathing difficulty should compulsorily get tested and isolate themselves until they receive the results. Those with breathing difficulty should urgently seek medical care, preferably in a hospital.

Festivities should be observed outdoors as much as possible and green crackers should be used, says the advisory. Face should be masked while indoors, in areas with air conditioning, in crowds and health facilities.

The elderly and those with co-morbidities, especially, should wear masks in public areas, says the advisory.

These categories should also take the precautionary vaccine soon, especially if they have not had Covid before. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on dialysis, taking anti-cancer drugs, etc., should get vaccinated on a priority basis after consulting their treating doctor.

The advisory, signed by Health Commissioner D Randeep, also directs BBMP and district-level officials to ensure compliance by the public.