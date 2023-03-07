Karnataka health department issues public health advisory on heat wave

State health department issued a public health advisory on heat wave on Monday, suggesting that the public stay hydrated and remain indoors as much as possible.

People should block direct sunlight to their building by drawing curtains, and limit outdoor activity to morning/evening. They should also try to remain on lower floors during the day.

The advisory suggests to people to not get out between 12 and 3 pm, and to avoid cooking or strenuous activities at this time. Children or pets shouldn't be left in parked vehicles.

Employers should ensure cool drinking water at workplaces, provide temporary shelters at work sites, increase length and frequency of breaks, and schedule strenuous work in the mornings and evenings. Trained first-aid providers should be available and emergency response plan should be in place in case of a heat-related illness.

People should drink sufficient water even if not thirsty, as thirst is not a good indicator. The advisory suggests avoiding caffeine, alcohol and drinks with large amounts of sugar as they cause dehydration. High-protein or stale food should also be avoided.

It also suggests wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothes, and covering one's head to avoid direct sunlight. And to stay alert on local weather news.

Extra attention should be given to vulnerable groups like infants, pregnant women, people working outdoors, and those with physical or mental illness.

Symptoms of heat stress include dizziness, nausea, headache, decreased urination, rapid breathing and heartbeat. If you find somebody with high body temperature, and is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating, call 108 or 102 as these are symptoms of heat stroke.