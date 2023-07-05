Karnataka Health department to observe Zoonoses Day on July 6

K'taka Health dept to observe Zoonoses Day on July 6

According to a press release from the department, they will also communicate with the local veterinary departments.

Navya PK
Navya PK, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 02:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Health department will observe World Zoonoses Day on July 6, with review meetings across multiple departments and awareness campaigns among the public.

At the district/municipality level, the department will hold meetings with veterinary, wildlife, environment and forest departments to discuss priority zoonotic diseases and develop joint action plans. 

According to a press release from the department, they will also communicate with the local veterinary departments and clinics about organising vaccination drives for animals. 

Also Read | How a deadly bat virus found new ways to infect people

There will also be discussions regarding awareness activities to be conducted by community-level veterinarians and health workers, such as farmers' mela and awareness campaigns on neglected endemic diseases like Brucella and Japanese Encephalitis. 

Awareness campaigns will be held among pet owners and animal handlers, along with contests and talks for students.

Karnataka
Zoonotic

