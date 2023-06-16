Karnataka Health Dept gets 2,000 doses of Corbevax

From Saturday, the public can call and place their request for vaccination at the nearest Community Health Centre (CHC), taluk or district hospital.

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Health department received 2,000 doses of Corbevax, procured directly from the manufacturer Biological E, on Friday.

"For two to three days now, we will see how many people demand vaccination. Based on that, we will start dispatching the doses to health facilities from Monday. Since a vial has 10 doses, we will dispatch them only to health facilities that see some demand," said Dr Naveen Bhat, State Mission Director, National Health Mission.

The Health department has given approval to procure more Covid vaccines whenever required, he added. "The manufacturer takes only 10-15 days to respond to an indent placed by the department. So if the current stock gets exhausted soon, more would be procured." 

Meanwhile, the Health department is waiting to hear from the Centre about its plans to procure stocks for Karnataka.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Corbevax vaccine

