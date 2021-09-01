Karnataka issues advisory for international passengers

Karnataka health dept issues advisory for international passengers

The passengers shall leave the airport for further compliance as per the standard operating procedure

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 01 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 02:49 ist
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo/Srikanta Sharma R

Passengers from UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) or other airports in Karnataka, have to provide samples for Covid testing, the Health department has said. 

The passengers shall leave the airport for further compliance as per the standard operating procedure. 

This is in view of the new mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus being reported and the rising incidence of variants of concern and variants of interest. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa, after providing the samples at KIA or other airports, shall wait for the results at the airport.

They shall leave the airport only after testing negative, said a circular issued here on Wednesday by additional chief secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar. The strict telemonitoring of these passengers should be ensured, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 