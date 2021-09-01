Karnataka health dept issues advisory for international passengers

Passengers from UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) or other airports in Karnataka, have to provide samples for Covid testing, the Health department has said.
The passengers shall leave the airport for further compliance as per the standard operating procedure.
This is in view of the new mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus being reported and the rising incidence of variants of concern and variants of interest.
However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa, after providing the samples at KIA or other airports, shall wait for the results at the airport.
They shall leave the airport only after testing negative, said a circular issued here on Wednesday by additional chief secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar. The strict telemonitoring of these passengers should be ensured, he said.
