Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, and has been admitted to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sriramulu said in a tweet that he tested for Covid-19 after suffering from fever during the day.

Sriramulu is the fifth minister in the state cabinet to test positive for coronavirus. Among his cabinet colleagues, who have tested positive for the virus include chief minister BS Yediyurappa - admitted to a private hospital since last Sunday, agriculture minister BC Patil, co-operation minister ST Somashekar and Tourism Minister - who had tested positive in July.