Karnataka Health Minister cautions against self-administration of Remdesivir

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar on Wednesday cautioned the public against self-administration of Remdesiver without the guidance of doctors.

After holding a meeting with the Health department officials, the minister appealed to the practicing doctors not to encourage such practices among the home-isolated patients.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Sudhakar said, "We have discovered that many Covid-19 patients are taking Remdesivir without doctor's guidance at homes. No person shall stock it at home by getting a prescription from a doctor. Practicing doctors must also be careful while prescribing the medicine and only those who are in need must be prescribed."

Read: Apthamitra helpline to guide patients in home isolation. says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Commenting on the availability, Dr Sudhakar said, "About eight companies produce the drug and the Centre has allocated 1.22 lakh vials of Remdesivir to Karnataka. We had directed the Jubilant company to supply the drug. But till date, they have not supplied any dose and I have ordered to initiate strict action against the company. We have additionally placed orders for 1.80 lakh vials. Further, out of the 800 metric tonnes of oxygen allotted to Karnataka, we will be giving the full quantity of required oxygen to the hospitals rather than rationing it."

The Health Minister also revealed that retired doctors and young medical professionals provide consultation to the Covid-19 patients from their homes. "They can voluntarily take part in the exercise and they will be provided with certificates," he pointed.