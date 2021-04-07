Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar pledges to donate eyes

Karnataka Health Min K Sudhakar pledges to donate eyes

He also appealed to citizens to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 16:07 ist
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Underlining the importance of eye donation, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday pledged to donate his eyes on World Health Day.

"The decision to donate eyes on this World Health Day has given me a sense of fulfilment. Eyes can bring a ray of hope and light in the life of others after our death," the minister said as he registered himself for donating eyes during a walkathon organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Appealing to the people to come forward and donate eyes, Sudhakar said the eye donation proves to be a boon for others. Minto Eye Hospital Director Dr Sujatha Rathod handed over the certificate to the Minister.

Karnataka
Eye donation
k sudhakar

