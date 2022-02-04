Karnataka High Court back to hybrid mode of hearing

Karnataka High Court back to hybrid mode of hearing

Even at the district courts, entry of litigants will be governed by the prescribed norms such as thermal screening, use of hand sanitizer

  • Feb 04 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 01:56 ist
All benches of the Karnataka High Court will hear on hybrid mode (both physical and online) in both the sessions with effect from February 7, 2022. The new modified standard operating procedure (SOP) was issued following the decline in daily Covid-19 figures, as well the relaxations announced by the state government.

The notification stated that parties-in-person and advocates whose cases are listed are allowed to enter the court complex by strictly complying with the Covid-19 norms in all three benches. It is stated that the litigants who have been specifically directed or permitted under the orders of the court to personally remain present shall be allowed to enter the court complex by strictly complying the Covid-19 norms. The order of the court should be shown at the entry point.

Even at the district courts, entry of litigants will be governed by the prescribed norms such as thermal screening, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing and appropriate behaviour etc.

