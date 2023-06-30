Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter plea challenging Centre's orders to block tweets, slaps ₹50 lakh fine

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by micro-blogging platform Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued by the Centre.
Justice Krishna S Dixit also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter, stating that it had not given reasons for not complying with Centre's directions.
Twitter had challenged the series of blocking orders issued by the government from February 2, 2021 till February 28, 2022.
The orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had directed Twitter to block access of certain information and suspend multiple accounts from the platform.
Justice Krishna S Dixit also directed that the costs be paid within 45 days to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), stating that Twitter was not a farmer or an ordinary person, but a billion-dollar company.
