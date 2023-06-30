K'taka HC junks Twitter plea over govt's block orders

Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter plea challenging Centre's orders to block tweets, slaps ₹50 lakh fine

Twitter had challenged the series of blocking orders issued by the Central government from February 2, 2021 till February 28, 2022.

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 12:01 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by micro-blogging platform Twitter challenging the blocking orders issued by the Centre.

Justice Krishna S Dixit also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter, stating that it had not given reasons for not complying with Centre's directions.  

Twitter had challenged the series of blocking orders issued by the government from February 2, 2021 till February 28, 2022.

Also read | High Court refuses to quash proceedings against former Congress MLA R Seetharam

The orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had directed Twitter to block access of certain information and suspend multiple accounts from the platform.

Justice Krishna S Dixit also directed that the costs be paid within 45 days to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), stating that Twitter was not a farmer or an ordinary person, but a billion-dollar company.
 

India News
Karnataka High Court
Twitter
Karnataka News

