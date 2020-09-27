Karnataka High Court opens online slot booking facility for physical filing

The Karnataka High Court has introduced online appointment facility for advocates and litigants to book time slots for physical filing.

The appointment can be booked for physical filing of fresh cases, interlocutory applications, caveats, DD deposits and to comply with office objections of scrutiny branch.

The facility is said to be one of the first among high courts across the country. The new application - Physical Filing – Online Appointment - can be used to book an appointment to pay the court fee and also to file applications for a copy. The application can be accessed at the URL - https://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in/hck/newcounternew/login.php.