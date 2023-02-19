Karnataka High Court seeks details on implementation of Beggary Act

The high court has directed the state government to submit details in three weeks about steps taken by the station house officers with regard to implementation of Section 11 of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale gave this direction after it was informed that a series of communications have been issued in this regard to the police stations.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO, about the violation of fundamental rights of children who are forced to sell toys and other items at traffic junctions, following the lifting of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was informed to the court that by way of a communication dated December 19, 2022, the DCPs of different divisions and regions in Bengaluru city were informed about the order of the high court on effective implementation of the Act.

Section 11 vests power with the authorised police officer either to arrest or enquire any person upon finding that he/she is indulging in begging. It was also informed that another communication was forwarded through DGP and IGP on January 20, 2023, to all other commissionerates in Mysuru, Hubballi -Dharwad, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi to give suitable instructions to the SHOs for effective implementation of section 11.

In regard to beggary cess, the bench directed the BBMP to deposit with the state government the remaining cess amount. It was informed that as on January 23, 2023, the BBMP has deposited with the state government Rs 10 crore, collected by it as beggary cess. From 2008-09 till November 22, 2022, the BBMP had collected in total Rs 600 crore as beggary cess, while around Rs 400 crore had been remitted to the Central Relief Committee.

Meanwhile, the state government has stated that as on March 31, 2022, an amount of Rs 19.27 crore of beggary cess collected by urban local bodies had been deposited in an escrow account. It was also stated that there is a due of Rs 29.51 crore from the urban local bodies.