Karnataka High Court stays higher penalty on renewal, FC for old vehicles

The High Court has granted an interim stay on the imposition of a higher fee and penalty on vehicles that are more than 15 years old, during the renewal of registration and fitness certificate.

The interim order was passed by a vacation bench, presided over by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, on the petition filed by the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association.

The petitioners challenged the October 4, 2021 notification, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, seeking to levy enhanced fee and penalty with effect from April 1, 2022. According to the petitioners, the registering authorities are now insisting on the payment of Rs 10,000 in respect of renewal of registration, Rs 1,500 for renewal of fitness certificate for heavy goods and Rs 1,300 in respect of medium goods vehicles.

According to the petitioners, penalties are prescribed under Section 41 (11) of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for the delay in applying for renewal of registration. Similarly, Rule 62 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules prescribes penalty in respect of delay in applying for renewal of fitness certificate.