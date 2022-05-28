Only uniforms are allowed, says Nagesh on hijab row

Karnataka Hijab row: Only uniforms are allowed in schools and colleges, says B C Nagesh

The Minister's remark comes after hundreds of students from Mangaluru's University College staged a protest on Thursday against wearing hijab in classrooms

IANS
IANS, Koppal,
  • May 28 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:54 ist
Hundreds of students from Mangaluru's University College protest wearing hijab in classrooms. Credit: TPML Photo

While commenting on the resurfacing hijab issue in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh on Saturday categorically stated that only uniforms are allowed in school and college campuses across the state.

He further said that the order of the Karnataka High Court must be followed regarding the issue.

The Minister's remark comes after hundreds of students from Mangaluru's University College staged a protest on Thursday against wearing hijab in classrooms.

Also Read | Students in Mangaluru protest against wearing hijab in classrooms

The students expressed anger at the authorities for allowing this despite the court and government orders.

In his statement on Saturday, the Education Minister also said that textbooks were already being printed, adding that "there is history and nationalism in the syllabus".

He blamed the opposition Congress of creating confusion among students and also in the state regarding the textbook revision row.

Top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and R. Mallikarjun Kharge have launched fierce attacks on the state's ruling BJP in connection with row.

Kharge slammed the state government for the inclusion of RSS founder K B Hedgewar's speech in the syllabus.

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka News
Hijab row
Colleges
India News
B C Nagesh

