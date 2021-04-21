Karnataka hikes compensation for livestock loss in man-animal conflict

Man-animal conflict: K'taka hikes livestock loss sum

Ordering the revision, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali pointed out that this has been a long pending demand from the farmers. Representative image: iStock Photo

In a bid to support distressed farmers who lose livestock during man-animal conflict along the forest areas, the Karnataka government on Wednesday revised the compensation for the same from the current ₹10,000 to ₹75,000. 

The steep hike in compensation, however, is only meant for cattle and buffalo killed by wild animals. The compensation for other livestock like sheep and goat has only been marginally increased -- from the current ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 10,000.

Ordering the revision, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali pointed out that this has been a long pending demand from the farmers.

“An official order has already been issued on Tuesday. If the livestock are killed by wild animals, the jurisdictional Deputy Conservators of Forest (DCFs) can release ₹ 20,000 immediately and they can release up to ₹ 75,000 subject to submission of a declaration by the local veterinary officer certifying the death,” Limbavali said in a statement.

