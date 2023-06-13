Karnataka: Hit by Shakti scheme, private bus owners mull strike

Private bus drivers and owners are conflicted over the implementation of the Shakti scheme, with some of them anxious about losing their livelihood and others optimistic about overcoming a temporary footfall drop.

Buses operating from the Kalasipalyam terminal, which serves towns near the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu borders such as Mulbagal, Chintamani, Kolar Gold Fields, and Nangali are struggling to attract regular passengers.

"I lose Rs 150 for each empty seat,” said one owner. “Yesterday (Sunday), I lost at least Rs 4,500 as we had very few passengers."

Several drivers asked for reduced taxes or total exemption.

Satish Kumar, who owns five buses, explained, "We spend Rs 1 lakh every three months on taxes, toll fees, maintenance, and other expenses. Even if we lose earnings, we still need to pay these costs. Let the government make our taxes free."

Some private bus drivers and conductors at the Majestic bus stand raised concerns about potential job losses. Some even contemplated selling their buses and permits.

'We can manage'

However, operators offering premium services such as sleeper or AC buses said the scheme does not threaten their earnings since they serve a niche crowd that is not served well by government buses.

"We already receive bookings from passengers who prefer long-distance travel in AC buses,” said an operator. “Even if many women choose not to travel with us, we can manage with the surplus bookings every week."

Private bus operators are contemplating a strike against the scheme if their situation continues to worsen. They are also frustrated by the lack of initiative among themselves.

Nagaraju, a driver at Majestic, said: "We have not received any circular from the association about a strike against the scheme yet, but we are prepared to take action if our situation does not improve."