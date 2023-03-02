Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra's escort vehicle hits bike, rider killed

A motorcyclist was killed after one of the escort vehicles of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hit him near Gandasi in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district on Wednesday night.

Ramesh (42), who used to sell ice cream, is the deceased. Jnanendra was bound for Thirthahalli from Mysuru, when a escort vehicle of the convoy rammed a two-wheeler, coming from the opposite direction.

Ramesh, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the primary health centre in Gandasi, where he breathed his last, said Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

The car in which the minister was travelling was at a distance of 300 metres from the accident spot. The minister was not aware of the mishap till he reached Thirthahalli, as he was not informed, the SP clarified.

A case has been registered against the driver of the escort vehicle, based on the complaint lodged by Ramesh's wife. The body was handed over to the family members, Shankar said.

Meanwhile, the villagers staged a protest when the body was brought to the village and demanded compensation. Ramesh leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

MLA K M Shivalingegowda said that along with Rs 4 lakh compensation from the state government, he would also personally give Rs 1 lakh to Ramesh's family. The home minister will visit the house of the deceased soon, the SP added.