Karnataka HM Basavaraj Bommai seeks public cooperation for lockdown

While Karnataka went into a second lockdown beginning Tuesday night, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the public for cooperation.

The success of the lockdown is entirely dependent on self-regulation on part of the public. Everyone must realise that their health is invariably linked to that of others around them, the minister said.

Maharashtra has been able to curtail the cases owing to lockdown in that state. Karnataka must do the same to bring the crisis under control, he added.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He reiterated that the government will take strict action against those violating the norms.

The government will ply a few buses dedicated to help the public access essential services, he assured.