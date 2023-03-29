Karnataka Home department seeks police chief's opinion on withdrawing cases against RTC staff

The Home Department has sought the state police chief’s “clear opinion” about withdrawing cases against employees of the four road transport corporations (RTCs) who went on strike in April 2021.

The secretary (PCAS) wrote to the DG&IGP and the Prosecutions and Government Litigations Department on Monday. This came four days after KSRTC Chairman M Chandrappa wrote to the Home Department, requesting that all cases lodged against RTC employees who went on strike two years ago be withdrawn.

The letter by the secretary (PCAS) asked the DG&IGP to examine all cases as per the rules and give a “clear opinion” with the relevant documents.

In April 2021, thousands of RTC employees went on strike, demanding a pay hike. At that time, they hadn’t received a raise since January 2016. As per the rules, they were due for a raise in January 2020. Covid-induced lockdowns and rising fuel prices prevented RTCs from giving employees a pay raise.

This March, the government announced a 15% pay raise for RTC employees from January 1, 2020, after staff warned of another strike. Unions also asked that all cases lodged against staff over the April 2021 strike be withdrawn and sacked employees be reinstated.

KSRTC Chairman Chandrappa wrote to the Home Department on March 23.

H V Anantha Subbarao of the Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations said that they were confident that the government would withdraw all cases.

The committee is composed of six employees’ associations.