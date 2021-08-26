Home minister for thorough probe into Mysuru gang-rape

Karnataka home minister bats for thorough probe into Mysuru gang-rape case

The minister said a team of senior police officials, led by ADGP Pratap Reddy, had gone to Mysuru on Wednesday to inquire into the incident

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 02:00 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH file photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that the state government has swung into action to inquire into the gang-rape incident in Mysuru.

A special team has been formed to investigate the matter and an FIR has been lodged, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said a team of senior police officials, led by ADGP Pratap Reddy, had gone to Mysuru on Wednesday to inquire into the incident.

“I am too travelling to Mysuru on Thursday,” Jnanendra said.

Two students had travelled to the forest area near Helipad in Mysuru. Some miscreants followed them, leading to the unfortunate incident. The student was admitted to the hospital around 1.30 am, the minister said. “We have taken the incident seriously. We will investigate it and bring the culprits to books,” he added.

Read | College student allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru

He said compared to a city like Bengaluru, Mysuru is “peaceful” and this incident was “disturbing”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in New Delhi that he spoke to DG&IGP about the incident and obtained details from him. “I have directed him to take appropriate action immediately to arrest culprits,” the CM said.

Ganesha festival issue

As for the public celebration of Ganesh Chathurthi, all the existing restrictions will be in place.

“I am aware that some leaders are demanding the government to relax norms. But life is more important. At a time when the third wave is imminent, the restrictions have to be in place,” Jnanendra said.

