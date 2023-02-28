Karnataka: IAS Rohini Sindhuri files criminal defamation suit against Roopa

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has filed a criminal defamation suit against IPS officer D Roopa, seeking a nominal amount of Rs 1 crore as damages.

A magistrate court has posted the matter to March 3, 2023, for further hearing.

In the defamation suit, Sindhuri said that Roopa is continuing with her posts on Facebook, making personal allegations against her, despite a restraining order. The counsel for the plaintiff stated that the IPS officer had made certain wild and baseless allegations against Sindhuri, who has rendered meritorious service as Deputy Commissioner of the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

It is further stated that though the damage caused on account of defamatory posts/ comments/allegations is not measurable and cannot be quantified under the caption of pecuniary loss, Sindhuri has restricted herself to a nominal figure of Rs 1 crore.