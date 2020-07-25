Karnataka identifies 1,989 villages as vulnerable to floods; asks 19 districts to be vigilant about rains

The government has identified 1,989 villages covering a population of 51 lakh as vulnerable to flooding even as 19 districts have been asked to be vigilant due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the days to come.

“This is as per a preliminary assessment. As a temporary arrangement for those who will be affected by floods, we have identified 1,747 relief centres - they are schools, anganwadi centres, community centres among others,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said after a video conference with the deputy commissioners of the 19 districts to review their preparedness.

“The month of August is crucial,” Ashoka said, pointing out that it was in the same month that large parts of north Karnataka were flooded last year. “The rainfall forecast is normal like in the past 50 years. But four districts - Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikmagalur - may receive deficit rainfall,” he said.

The August 2019 floods smashed 103 taluks across 22 districts, killing over 60 people and displacing nearly 7 lakh persons.

DCs of the vulnerable districts have been asked to coordinate with their counterparts in Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa. “Outflow from the dams of these states is affecting us. We have asked DCs to ensure they are made known of outflows at least a week in advance,” Ashoka said.

The government has accorded approval for DCs to procure whatever they require to tackle rainfall-related damages. “They have Rs 1,140 crore in their accounts. After being used, the equipment will be handed over to the Fire department for maintenance,” Ashoka said.

Landslides have been predicted in Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Kodagu and Hassan districts. “These are districts where landslides happened last year, especially Kodagu where a survey has indicated the possibility of more landslides,” Ashoka said.

As part of its flood preparedness, 10-member village teams are being constituted for the first time. “The teams will get trained for a week on creating awareness, rehabilitation etc. Even the National Disaster Management Authority has asked us for details on this,” the minister said.

In Yadgir, Raichur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Kodagu and Chikmagalur districts, the DCs have been asked to set up multi-purpose buildings that can be used for flood-related operations and other public utility purposes. “Each such building will cost about Rs 5 crore,” Ashoka said. “We want to build permanent infrastructure. For example, in schools that will be used as relief centres, I’ve asked officials to construct permanent toilets that can be used by children in the long run,” he said.