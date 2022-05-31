Karnataka II PU History lesson revised, awaits approval

The DPUE has not yet submitted the content for approval

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Rohith Chakratirtha-led committee has reportedly revised chapters of History subject of II PU Arts.

“The committee has revised the chapter dealing with ‘Birth of New Religions’ in the History subject of II PU course. A community had opposed contents of the chapter which have been revised,” an official from the department of pre-university education (DPUE) said.

The department primary and secondary education is yet to approve the revision as the DPUE has not yet submitted the content for approval.

“The government’s letter was the basis for the revision. An order was not issued as it was just one chapter,” added the source.

The II PU textbooks’ revision was proposed when S Suresh Kumar was the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education. It was claimed that the lesson hurt sentiments of Brahims and the community had sought the government to withdraw certain contents.

Karnataka
Education
textbooks

