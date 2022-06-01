Karnataka II PUC exam results likely by month-end

Karnataka II PUC exam results likely by month-end

The evaluation of answer sheets is halfway through

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The results of the second year PUC examinations are likely to be announced on June 24 or 28.

The evaluation of answer sheets is halfway through.

The Department of Pre-University Education has come up with probable dates for declaring the results and is awaiting the minister's consent.

The department officials said the results would be sent by SMS to students' registered phone numbers.

As many as 6,84,255 students appeared for the examinations this year, according to officials.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
II PU examination
Exam results

What's Brewing

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 