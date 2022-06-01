Karnataka II PUC exam results likely by month-end

The results of the second year PUC examinations are likely to be announced on June 24 or 28.
The evaluation of answer sheets is halfway through.
The Department of Pre-University Education has come up with probable dates for declaring the results and is awaiting the minister's consent.
The department officials said the results would be sent by SMS to students' registered phone numbers.
As many as 6,84,255 students appeared for the examinations this year, according to officials.
