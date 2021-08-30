Karnataka to quarantine those coming from Kerala

Karnataka imposes 7-day institutional quarantine for people visiting from Kerala

'After seven days, they will be made to take a Covid-19 test,' Revenue Minister R Ashoka said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 20:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government has decided to enforce a seven-day institutional quarantine for people visiting the state from neighbouring Kerala.

“After seven days, they will be made to take a Covid-19 test,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, adding that Kerala was reporting about 30,000 cases daily.

Read: Karnataka schools for classes 6-8 to start from September 6

 Hotels, convention centres and other makeshift facilities will be used for accommodating people visiting the state from Kerala.

This will be applicable for any mode of transport used to enter the state.

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 Covid-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673. State health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 16.74 per cent. 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
quarantine

Related videos

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 