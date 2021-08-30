Karnataka imposes 7-day institutional quarantine for people visiting from Kerala

The Karnataka government has decided to enforce a seven-day institutional quarantine for people visiting the state from neighbouring Kerala.

“After seven days, they will be made to take a Covid-19 test,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, adding that Kerala was reporting about 30,000 cases daily.

Hotels, convention centres and other makeshift facilities will be used for accommodating people visiting the state from Kerala.

This will be applicable for any mode of transport used to enter the state.

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 Covid-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673. State health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 16.74 per cent.