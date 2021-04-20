Karnataka imposes weekend curfew amid Covid-19 surge

Karnataka imposes weekend curfew amid Covid-19 surge

Night curfew will remain in force every day from 9 pm to 6 am

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 21:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka govt has announced weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday till 6 am Monday. 

Night curfew will remain in force every day from 9 pm to 6 am. Theatres, malls, gyms, bars, etc. will remain closed on all days.

These restrictions will be in effect for 14 days starting April 21 till May 4. 

This is not a lockdown, but a middle ground, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
curfew
COVID-19
Coronavirus
night curfew

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 