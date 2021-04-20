Karnataka imposes weekend curfew amid Covid-19 surge

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka govt has announced weekend curfew from 9 pm Friday till 6 am Monday.

Night curfew will remain in force every day from 9 pm to 6 am. Theatres, malls, gyms, bars, etc. will remain closed on all days.

These restrictions will be in effect for 14 days starting April 21 till May 4.

This is not a lockdown, but a middle ground, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.