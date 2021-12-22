Karnataka in grip of winter, Bidar shivers at 9.4 degrees C

After setting in late due to unseasonal rains, winter has turned severe with mercury levels dropping considerably across the plains in both north and south interior Karnataka. Bidar, which recorded its lowest temperature in 85 years with 9.7 degrees Centigrade on Monday, dropped further to 9.4 degrees on Tuesday.

In 1936, Bidar had recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Centigrade.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bidar’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded between the mornings of December 20 and December 21. “It is not just in Bidar, but almost all locations in the plains of north and south have recorded low minimum temperatures. In fact, in Bidar, mercury levels are dropping every passing day,” the official said. Vijayapura recorded 10.4 degrees, Dharwad and Davangere recorded 10.8 degrees and 10.9 degrees respectively on Tuesday.

IMD officials said that it is for the first time in recent years that mercury levels have been dropping to these levels.

These weather conditions (dry weather) will continue across the state for the next four to five days. After that, the temperature will fluctuate. It might dip one day and rise the next. So far, we do not see any indications of extreme conditions,” said Sadananda Adiga, meteorologist, IMD (Bengaluru). The temperature in Bidar has plummeted six degrees from the normal this month. Hassan too has recorded a similar drop.

After frequent rain spells, the weather conditions turned around in the state last week. “On December 16, all around the state, changes were seen in the weather, which was an indication of winter conditions setting in,” Adiga told DH.

Bengaluru has also been experiencing chill since the second week of December. On Tuesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees and a maximum of 27 degrees. The weather conditions are expected to continue till the end of the week. IMD has forecast clear skies for the city and with fog/mist likely during morning hours.

Watch latest videos by DH here: