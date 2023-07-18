Karnataka introduces Bill to punish officers involved in property registration frauds

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Karnataka Assembly that proposes to punish officers who authorise property transactions based on "forged" or other documents prohibited under the law.

According to The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, the registering officer (usually a sub-registrar) should refuse to register documents that are forged, prohibited by any Central or State Act and those belonging to immovable properties that are permanently or provisionally attached by any court, tribunal or competent authority such as investigation agencies.

The Bill proposes to punish officers with imprisonment up to three years with a fine.

However, registration of documents made in "good faith" is exempted. The Bill defines "good faith" as any act done "with due care, caution and sense of responsibility or by mistake of fact believing himself justified by law".

Further, the Bill proposes to punish companies involved in fraudulent registration of documents.

Also, the Bill empowers district registrars to cancel property registrations if they are fraudulent either suo motu or based on a complaint from any aggrieved person. Such orders by the district registrars can be challenged within 30 days in an appeal to the Inspector General of Registration.

Land conversion

Gowda introduced the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill that will make conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes unnecessary in planned areas.

"The permission of the Deputy Commissioner shall not be required for diversion of lands for non-agricultural purposes, if such lands assessed or held for the purpose of agriculture, is as per the land use as specified in the Master Plan duly published," the Bill states.

If lands fall outside the local planning area where there is no master plan, then the applicant should submit an affidavit. If the deputy commissioner does not issue an order within 30 days, then the diversion or conversion is deemed approved.

The Bill is "to enable conversion of agricultural land for non agricultural purpose by way of self-declaration," Gowda stated.

Common cadre for coop societies

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna introduced a Bill to constitute a common cadre of employees at cooperative societies. "Constitution of a common cadre is essential to reduce the cases of misappropriation of money in the Primary Agricultural Co-Operative societies," Rajanna stated, adding that this would help provide quality services to farmers and milk producers "impartially without being under any pressure from the governing body".