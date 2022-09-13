Karnataka introduces quota for 'male third gender' in police constable recruitment

In a first, Karnataka has introduced reservation for the 'male third gender' in police recruitment.

Out of the 3,484 armed police constables to be recruited soon, 79 will be members of the 'male third gender'. Eleven of these vacancies will be filled by candidates from Kalyana-Karnataka and the remaining 68 from other parts of the state. The recruits will be posted in the City/District Armed Reserve. The police department issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

The department will start accepting the applications on September 19 while October 31 is the last date to apply. Eligible candidates will be selected based on a written test and the prevailing reservation. More details are available on https://ksp.karnataka.gov.in/ or https://ksp-recruitment.in/.

Speaking to PTI, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra promised that the recruitment process will take place in the "most transparent manner".

Earlier this year, the government had to quash the results of the written exam to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors after it emerged that many candidates had used fraudulent means, including paying bribes, to score high marks. ADGP Amrut Paul, DySP Shanth Kumar and several others have been arrested in the scam.