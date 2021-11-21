Karnataka is 'Fastest Mover State' in cleanliness survey

Karnataka performed better in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Saturday.

The state secured 9th rank at the all-India level, focusing on cleanliness in various municipal local bodies. Climbing 12 spots from previous year’s ranking of 21, Karnataka bagged the ‘Fastest Mover State’ award.

Good performance by nine municipal local bodies across the state, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), helped Karnataka move up the national rankings.

Mysuru City Corporation won a 5-star rating in the ‘Garbage Free City’ category while Tumakuru and Hubballi-Dharwad earned a 3-star rating in the same category. The Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation also won an award for ‘Fastest Mover’ medium city. Hosadurga town municipality won the ‘Clean City’ award in the Southern Zone; local bodies in Piriyapattana and KR Nagar bagged awards under the best citizen feedback category. Mudhol in Bagalkot and Kumta in Uttara Kannada also won awards at the national level.

Also read: Bengaluru 28th cleanest among 10 lakh-plus cities, is Fastest Mover Megacity

Bengaluru bagged the ‘Fastest Mover’ mega city award. The city came 28th on the list of 48 cleanest cities (with over 10 lakh population) in the country, jumping nine spots from previous year’s 37th spot. The BBMP received the award presented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the central government’s annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in state category.

The second and third spots in the ‘cleanest city’ category were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Watch latest videos by DH here: