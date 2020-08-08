Karnataka issues revised guidelines for international travellers

The Health Department on Friday revised its guidelines for international returnees and mandated a copy of the self-declaration form to be submitted on arrival.

Travellers coming to Karnataka from abroad are currently required to submit a self-declaration form on the state government’s Yatri Karnataka portal 72 hours before the flight date.

All passengers arriving at the airport or seaport will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms. The respective airlines will obtain a copy of the self-declaration form from each passenger. Thermal screening, pulse oximeter reading, downloading and installing Arogya Setu App, Quarantine Watch App and Apthamitra App on passengers’ mobile phones are mandatory. According to the revised guidelines, deboarding is to be conducted keeping two-meter physical distance between each person.

All passengers will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days. If that is not possible, they will be allowed institutional quarantine. For passengers travelling for less than 72 hours, there is no rule for quarantine. However, such passengers must provide a self-declaration form, a confirmed return ticket, documents pertaining to their visit, a valid visa and details about their place of stay.

Passengers travelling for more than 48 hours but less than seven days have to get a Covid-19 test done and only after getting a negative report can they complete their engagements and return.