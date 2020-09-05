Karnataka: Jobless teachers look elsewhere in Covid-19 world

For the past 15 years, Mohan worked as a physical education teacher at a reputed private school in Bengaluru Rural. The income was decent and enough to take care of his family. Now, the 42-year-old is painting buildings to survive. The culprit: the Covid-19 pandemic.

With no admissions, scores of teachers in private schools have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Staring down the barrel, many are doing jobs they wouldn't have contemplated in their wildest dreams. From working as daily wage labourers in farmland to shepherds, teachers are taking up any job they can get to earn their livelihood.

"The government considers only those working in government schools as teachers," said Mohan. "Despite several requests, the government did not extend any support to private school teachers. We are forced to take up these jobs to meet expenses. I need to take care of my two kids and wife."

Then there is Renukesh, a 48-year-old Kannada teacher who relocated to his village in Magadi taluk as his school hadn't paid him since March.

"I had been working for 21 years at a private school in Bengaluru. As there was no salary, I had to come back to the village. Now I am working as a farm labourer," he said, adding that he also does daily wage work for others.

Nijalingappa, a social science teacher at a private school in Bengaluru South, shifted to his village in Chitradurga and has now taken to sheep rearing.

"The crisis was so much that I was unable to pay rent in Bengaluru. I had no option than to take up sheep rearing," he said.

But Nijalingappa still hopes to return "when normalcy is restored".

The key, according to Murthy, a 29-year-old maths teacher, is to set aside the ego and do whatever it takes to survive. And he is doing just that.

"I have no ego," he said. "I agree that I am trained to be a teacher. But to overcome the present crisis, I am accepting whatever the jobs I am offered. Today I might work as a mason, tomorrow, I will be working on a farm. I just have to survive until schools resume and witness enough admissions."