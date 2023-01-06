Karnataka: Joshi's search for 'suitable' house is still on

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi did not get a house to stay in Haveri. He was forced to stay in a lodge.

Joshi had announced recently that he would stay in one of the houses in Haveri during the three-day Akhila Bharatha Sahitya Sammelana. He had also requested any ‘hosts’ who are staying near the vicinity of the venue to invite him to their home.

However, as he did not find any ‘suitable’ house within the venue vicinity and given the hectic schedule, he decided to stay at a hotel.

Strangely, Joshi happens to be a native of Haveri.

Speaking to media persons, he said he did not wish to trouble hosts as he would be rushing to attend various meets and programmes at odd hours and decided to drop the idea.