Karnataka journalist tenders apology before NCW over comments against Murmu

Vishweshwar Bhat, editor-in-chief of Kannada daily ‘Vishwavani’ has appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and tendered unconditional apology for his alleged ‘demeaning’ remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu.

"Vishweshwar Bhat appeared before the Commission and tendered an unconditional apology. He also submitted his apology in writing," Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women told DH.

"Bhat also said that he had no malafide intention to demean the President of India," she said.

The Commission will send detailed proceedings with an apology letter to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said.

Earlier, the NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper. "@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm. However, Bhat sought time and appeared on November 2.

One person called Mohammad Mafaz tweeted about the article written by Bhat in his newspaper Vishwavani and tagged it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 9. Rashtrapati Bhavan forwarded the complaint to the Commission.

Bhat, who wrote an article in the newspaper claiming he traveled to Jordan, accused of using demeaning words against the President of India while explaining weather in that country. He was also criticised strongly on social media for his comment.