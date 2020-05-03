Karnataka judge moves SC against elevation of junior as HC judge

A principal district and sessions judge has approached the Supreme Court for quashing the Presidential Order of April 30 appointing a "junior" as additional judge of the Karnataka High Court.

On April 30, the Law Ministry issued the notification, appointing judicial officers Shivashankar Amarannavar, Smt M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar, and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai additional judges for a period of two years.

The swearing in ceremony of all the four judges would take place on Monday at 10.30 am.

In a writ petition filed on Saturday, Sri Master RKGMM Mahaswamiji contended the order passed to elevate Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai from district judiciary as additional judge of the HC for a period of two years, was "arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful and in total disregard of existing binding executive instructions".

His petition filed by advocate Sanjay M Nuli claimed his name was ignored and not taken into consideration for promotion or elevation, along with his batch mates. He also submitted that his service record from the date of his appointment on February 25, 2008 to December, 2018 was clear from any adverse remarks.

Except Desai, four other officers who were elevated, are batch mates of the petitioner, he claimed.