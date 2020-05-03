Karnataka judge moves SC against junior’s elevation as HC judge 

A principal district and sessions judge has approached the Supreme Court for quashing the Presidential order appointing a “junior” as additional judge of the Karnataka High

Court.

On April 30, the Law Ministry issued the notification appointing judicial officers Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai as additional judges for a period of two years.

The swearing-in ceremony of all the four judges would take place on Monday at 10.30 am.

In a writ petition on Saturday, master RKGMM Mahaswamiji contended that the order passed to elevate Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai from district judiciary as additional judge of the HC was “arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful and in total disregard of existing binding executive instructions”.

His petition filed by advocate Sanjay M Nuli claimed that his name was ignored and not taken into consideration for promotion or elevation along with his batchmates.

He also submitted that his service record from the date of his appointment on February 25, 2008 to December 2018 was clear from any adverse remarks.

Except Desai, four other officers who were elevated, are his batch mates, he claimed