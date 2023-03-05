Karnataka: Kharge targets ruling BJP, calls it '100% commission' govt

Alleging that the BJP leaders in the state were indulged in 100 per cent corruption.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the BJP government in the state saying that the saffron party leaders are 100 per cent corrupt.

Speaking after inaugurating the party office Rajiv Bhavan in Koratagere, Kharge said, "The BJP leaders and ministers increase the cost estimates of the works by 200 per cent. The ministers keep 40 per cent commission and give the remaining 60 per cent to the party."

"Public money is being looted right under Modi and Amit Shah's nose. They target the opposition leaders using ED and I-T agencies. Why no ED/I-T raids on corrupt BJP leaders? Modi and Shah should speak... They call Congress corrupt while shielding their leaders involved in corruption," Kharge charged.