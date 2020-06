The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner beginning Wednesday. However, only non-AC buses will ply to the neighbouring state.

To begin with, KSRTC will operate buses from Bengaluru, Ballari, Raichur and Shahpur. The buses from Bengaluru will proceed to Ananthpur, Hindupur, Kadri, Puttaparthi, Kalyanadurga, Rayadurga, Kadapa, Mantralaya, Tirupati, Chittor, Madanapalli, Nellore and Vijayawada, said a press release.