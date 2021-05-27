Karnataka Labour department approves Rs 749 crore aid for construction workers

Following Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's announcement of providing Rs 3,000 financial support to all construction workers to compensate for the lockdown period, the labour department has given its administrative approval to release Rs 749 crore for the purpose.

About 24.98 lakh construction workers, registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, will benefit from it. The money will be credited directly to their accounts, the department said.

The department has asked the Board to ensure that the amount is released to all registered workers without any delay, while at the same time crosschecking identity proofs of the beneficiaries to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries get the money.