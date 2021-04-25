Karnataka labourer's children to be trained for UPSC

The Karnataka Labour department has taken up a unique initiative to train the children of construction labourers in the state to attempt the esteemed UPSC examinations.

The department has started the groundwork for the programme and will soon start receiving applications from across the state, out of which 600 candidates will be shortlisted.

The department is currently looking for training institutes willing to train students for the programme in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Interested candidates can thereafter apply for the programme.

“There are 29 lakh construction labourers in the state and their children, even if brilliant, are usually underprivileged to receive such training. Hence, this programme will help eligible candidates to attempt the examinations’’, said Akram Pasha, secretary of the department as well as the labour commissioner.

Pasha said that the department had come across many bright students belonging to this section of the society while going through the regular scholarship applications.

“Those who apply for scholarships usually submit their marks cards too. Some of them have scored excellent marks in different subjects and they will greatly benefit from this programme,” he explained.

Although prominent labour unions said they have still not received any formal circular about the initiative, they are fully supportive of the programme.

Shivanna, state secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said, “We welcome this initiative. Upon proper implementation, it will be very useful to the children of the labourers”.

President of the labour cell Manjunath Kamble also shared the view.

“If the programme helps in the education and training of the economically weaker sections, like construction labourers, then it is definitely a good programme,” he said.

The department will soon announce the guidelines for the submission of applications as well as the criteria for applying. It is expecting a large number of eligible candidates to come forward to join the programme.