Karnataka: Lady conductor slaps elderly woman

Manjunath Venkataraman
Manjunath Venkataraman, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 23 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 04:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A woman conductor of the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus proceeding from Kundgol to Hubballi slapped an elderly woman on Friday.

When the bus was stopped near Sherewad for issuing tickets to all passengers, an elderly woman raised objection and allegedly used expletives on the conductor. Losing temper, the conductor slapped the aged woman. Video of this incident was also shared on social media.

NWKRTC officer H Ramanagoudar stated that a show-cause notice would be issued to the conductor.

The number of passengers has gone up in recent days due to 'Shakti' scheme, and conductors have the pressure to issue tickets before the next stage comes. However, conductors should also behave with patience, he added.

NWKRTC Managing Director Bharath S has asked all staff of the NWKRTC to work with responsibility and politeness to properly implement 'Shakti' scheme. Disciplinary action would be taken against drivers and conductors  in case of any complaints on their behaviour with passengers, he said.

