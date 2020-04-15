Karnataka launches Critical Care Support Unit to improve care of COVID-19 patients in ICUs

Karnataka, on Wednesday, launched a new Critical Care Support Unit to monitor the progress of COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pankaj Pandey, said that the unit would help monitor data on COVID-19 patients in ICUs and which would help address shortfalls in treatment.

“As and when the ICU preparedness of a designated hospital is uploaded on the e-health platform, it will be certified by a medical officer. Details of ICU patients, including their treatment methodology, are then uploaded. Data is then monitored and analysed by experts and the nodal officer is intimated on deviation so that the data can be compiled and reported to a taskforce of experts on a daily basis. This data is of immense help as it allows us to take precautionary measures to avoid escalations,” Pandey said.

Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education, described the system as the first in the country, and said it would link the ICUs of various hospitals treating COVID-19 patients into a single platform.

“The unit will allow health officials to capture the details of ICU COVID-19 patients in real time,” he said.

The unit will be monitored by a centralised team of doctors from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, staff of medical colleges and interns from KIMS, MS Ramaiah Hospital and Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College. Teams are to work around the clock in three shifts.

According to an official, at the end of each day, the Critical Care Support Unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action.

“This unit will also hand-hold doctors from other districts who may not have access to new technologies and will be of immense value in saving a life at this critical moment,” the official said.