Karnataka launches helpline for distressed farmers

Farmers can now call a helpline in case they have any trouble selling or transporting their produce, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said on Tuesday.

The helplines 080-22212818 / 080-22210237 will function from the agriculture directorate for twelve hours between 8 am to 8 pm, he said.

In order to ensure free flow of vegetables, Patil held a meeting with Agriculture and Horticulture department officials on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Patil said the government had relaxed all restrictions to ensure that the supply chain was not affected. “The farmers are anxious that they are unable to sell their produce. I met with both agriculture and horticulture department officials to take stock of the situation. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no problem to sell groceries and vegetables. We will ensure that farmers of Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Tumakuru can get their produce to APMC, from where it can be distributed into the city.” he said.

The government was also issuing Green Pass for free movement of agri-allied supplies such as seeds and fertilisers, he added. These passes were being monitored at the district-level, Patil said.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, who was also present in the meeting urged people not to panic as there were enough supplies of groceries. Another round of meetings involving the agriculture, horticulture, cooperation and food and civil supplies ministers would be held on Wednesday, Somashekar said.