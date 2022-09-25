Illegal sale of PACL land: Lawyer, two agents arrested

Karnataka: Lawyer, two agents arrested for illegal sale of PACL land

The Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited, or PACL, Ponzi scam defrauded investors of more than Rs 50,000 across India. The scam surfaced in 2016

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2022, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 05:24 ist

Speeding up the probe into the illegal land sale related to the PACL scam, police have arrested a lawyer and two real-estate agents, besides searching the houses of several absconding suspects.

The Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited, or PACL, Ponzi scam defrauded investors of more than Rs 50,000 across India. The scam surfaced in 2016.

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha recommended confiscating the lands of PACL in many places, including at M Medahalli in southern Bengaluru, and auctioning them to pay the victims.

However, the 12.30-acre land parcel in M Medahalli, Anekal taluk, was illegally sold with fake documents by a gang that comprised real-estate agents, a sub-registrar, a lawyer, the brother of a police inspector and others.

In this regard, a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Hebbagodi police station.

Police have now made three arrests in the case: Manjunath, a lawyer, and real-estate agents Chandramohan and Prithvin. On Saturday, separate teams headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anekal subdivision) Lakshima Narayana also searched six places belonging to the absconding suspects in the hope of finding documents related to the illegal land sale.

Among the places searched was the house in Basavanapura of Praveen, the inspector’s brother. Similarly, searches were also carried out at the residences and offices of other suspects in Nagashettihalli and Vijinapura, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

 