Karnataka leaders ask BJP top brass to 'rein in or replace' CM B S Yediyurappa

A section of leaders from Karnataka, including ministers, have complained against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to party top brass here and asked them to rein in the CM or replace him in the "interest" of party and administration.

Some of the ministers, MLAs and other leaders, who came to the national capital to attend office inauguration event of newly-appointed National General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday, met National General Secretary B L Santosh and newly-appointed Karnataka incharge General Secretary Arun Singh and expressed their grouse against the CM, sources in BJP told DH.

During the meeting, the state leaders complained against working style of the Chief Minister. They also suggested the party top brass to advise the CM take all the leaders into confidence before taking any decision. Even some of the leaders also suggested that this is high time to change the CM considering his age.

They also suggested that the party leaders in Delhi should vet the CM's decision on making appointments to key posts.

Some leaders also complained against the family members of the CM and alleged that their frequent 'interference' harms administration, sources said.

Despite the face that the state is facing so many issues like Covid-19 pandemic, flood and economic crisis, MLAs are finding difficult to meet the CM, said a leader condition on anonymity.

Interestingly, assuming charge of a General Secretary or his office opening in any party is always a non-event in Delhi, while for Ravi's office opening, a large number of leaders came from Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Industries Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Revenue Minister R Ashok and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary attended the event held at& BJP Headquarters.

Legislators including Arvind Bellad, Mahantesh Kavatagi, Appachchu Ranjan, Harish Poonja, Puttanna, Narayanswami, C P Yogeshwar, Shivanagouda Nayak, Lok Sabha members P C Mohan, Bagwant Kuba and Tejsvi Surya were also present during the event.

Some of ministers and leaders who came to national capital on Thursday night and met the national leaders on Thursday night or Friday morning, sources said.

However none of ministers or leaders ready were to confirm their meeting with party top brass and complain against the CM.