Karnataka leaders visit injured MLA Tanveer Sait

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 18 2019, 11:19am ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2019, 11:19am ist
MLA Tanveer Sait (L) and MP Pratap Simha (R)

A host of leaders visited Columbia Asia hospital and inquired health condition of MLA Tanveer Sait.

Sait is undergoing treatment in the hospital as he sustained severe injuries as a youth attacked him with a knife.

MP Pratap Simha, former MP R Dhruvanarayan and others visited the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Dhruvanarayan told, according to the doctors Sait is out of danger and responding to treatment.

Pratap Simha urged the city police to take strict measures to control criminal activities at NR assembly segment. The police must intensify patrol and arrest the anti-social elements.

