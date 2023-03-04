Karnataka: Life imprisonment for 3 in terror case

A special NIA court has sentenced three persons, including a Pakistani national, to undergo life imprisonment in a terror case. The convicts are Mohammed Fahad, a native of Pakistan, Syed Abdul Rehman, a resident of Tipu Nagar in Bengaluru, and Afsar Pasha, a resident of Chintamani.

The Audugodi police had registered the case in 2012 and charge-sheeted the three persons. According to the CCB chargesheet, Mohammed Fahad had joined the Al Badr terror organisation after completing his M.Sc. (Chemistry) from Karachi University in Pakistan. Fahad’s father was a native of Kerala but had settled in Pakistan. The leaders of the terror organisation had instructed Fahad to travel to India along with his father to carry out terror activities in South India.

After landing in the country, Fahad was involved in terror activities and was first arrested in a case registered in Kerala. The police chargesheet stated that Fahad was also involved in the Mysuru court complex blast case.

The other accused Rehman has come into contact with Fahad and Afsar Pasha at Central Prison in 2012. The trio had hatched a conspiracy to target Hindu leaders and also to carry out blasts in the state. However, their plan to escape from the prison had failed, police stated.