Karnataka: Life imprisonment for 3 in terror case

Karnataka: Life imprisonment for 3 in terror case

The Audugodi police had registered the case in 2012 and chargesheeted the three persons

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2023, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special NIA court has sentenced three persons, including a Pakistani national, to undergo life imprisonment in a terror case. The convicts are Mohammed Fahad, a native of Pakistan, Syed Abdul Rehman, a resident of Tipu Nagar in Bengaluru, and Afsar Pasha, a resident of Chintamani.

The Audugodi police had registered the case in 2012 and charge-sheeted the three persons. According to the CCB chargesheet, Mohammed Fahad had joined the Al Badr terror organisation after completing his M.Sc. (Chemistry) from Karachi University in Pakistan. Fahad’s father was a native of Kerala but had settled in Pakistan. The leaders of the terror organisation had instructed Fahad to travel to India along with his father to carry out terror activities in South India.

After landing in the country, Fahad was involved in terror activities and was first arrested in a case registered in Kerala. The police chargesheet stated that Fahad was also involved in the Mysuru court complex blast case.

The other accused Rehman has come into contact with Fahad and Afsar Pasha at Central Prison in 2012. The trio had hatched a conspiracy to target Hindu leaders and also to carry out blasts in the state. However, their plan to escape from the prison had failed, police stated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 